Real Estate Agent Hit And Killed By Train In Connecticut

Two Thompson residents were struck by a train in Thompson last Wednesday. One was killed, the other suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Connecticut State Police. Both were real estate agents in the Worcester, Massachusetts area.

Morgan Nordby, 26, of Thompson, was pronounced dead on the scene. Brittany Lafleche, 28, also of Thompson, was conscious and alert when troopers arrived on the scene at 1:26 a.m. She was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The incident is under investigation.