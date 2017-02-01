A fiber optics cable company purchased 2 acres of land in North Haven for $700,000....

Berkshire Bank announced the appointment of Allan Costello as president of its wholly-owned subsidiary First Choice Loan Services Inc....

Citigroup Inc. has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technologically friendly....

Monthly credit card purchase volumes rose between 6 and 9 percent across risk tiers in the third quarter of last year, the American Bankers Association said today in its January 2017 Credit Card Market Monitor....

Law Firm Procures New Office In Downtown Hartford A local law firm recently moved into a new downtown Hartford office location at 750 Main St....

Malloy Says His Budget Will Provide Towns With Mandate Help Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his new two-year budget proposal will include measures that could bring financial relief to Connecticut cities and towns struggling to pay for unfunded state mandates....

STV|DPM Names 7 Additions To Hartford Team Project management services provider STV|DPM announced it has added project managers Ronald Chan, Juan Pablo Cobos, Kriti Sharma and Anthony Wagner; and assistant project managers Eric Byrd, James Marquis and Kyle Rongey to its Hartford office project team....

US Small Business Borrowing Rose Slightly In December Small U.S. firms borrowed slightly more in December than in the prior month, data released on Wednesday showed, but more were repaying existing loans late, suggesting that default rates may rise this year....