Like Father, Like Son
Carl Lantz started his professional life as a professional chef, a career he says is one of the few that forces people to work longer, later hours than real estate does. ...
A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease....
The American Bankers Association this week published a fact sheet illustrating the impact of EMV on fraud....
Amodio & Co. announced the $762,500 sale of 6 Central Row in Hartford....
Citigroup Inc. mortgage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday....
First County Bank Foundation recently announced a $25,000 multiyear grant to go to the Stamford Hospital Foundation to support the new hospital....
Carl Lantz started his professional life as a professional chef, a career he says is one of the few that forces people to work longer, later hours than real estate does. ...
The small-scale owners of millions of rental homes, parcels of investment land and income-producing commercial and business real estate might not know it, but one of their key financial planning and tax tools is in danger of disappearing on Capitol Hill....
KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a sizable refinancing package to an East Haven affordable housing complex through Fannie Mae....
State lawmakers gave preliminary approval Tuesday for a plan to restructure pension obligations and help avoid huge payments looming in the future, but many made it clear they want further changes in workers’ retirement benefits....
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Intuit Inc. said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank’s customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords....