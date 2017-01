The former Norwich Savings Society Bank building located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street has been sold as part of a two-building deal....

Rosengren: Fed Likely To ‘Gradually Normalize’ Monetary Policy The economy has made “remarkable progress” in the past few years and normalization of monetary policy may be appropriate, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said today before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) today in Hartford....

Electric Boat Says It Can Meet Navy Goal For Adding Subs The president of defense contractor Electric Boat has told the U.S. Navy that given time and resources, the company can “absolutely” achieve the service’s goal of ramping up the number of submarines in the fleet....

Motl Promoted To Top Spot At Webster Commercial Division Webster Bank announced that Christopher Motl has been promoted to executive vice president and head of commercial banking....

Attorney Admits Role in Life Insurance Scheme A real estate attorney waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week to a conspiracy charge stemming from a scheme to defraud insurance companies into issuing insurance policies on the lives of elderly people for his and other investors’ benefit....