LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT
Webster

Webster Bank Manager Indicted On Embezzlement Charge

A bank manager was recently indicted on an embezzlement charge....

iStock_000018505184Large

Single-Family Home, Condo Pending Sales Down From Last Year

Pending sales on single-family homes and condominiums both decreased in the fourth quarter year-over-year, according to a recent report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties....

stethoscope and dollar

Senate Approves Measure Launching Obamacare Repeal Process

The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program....

gateway-bld1

Realty Firm Scoops Up East Hartford Condo Units For $6.7M

A New York-based investor has purchased 97 units in a 156-unit complex in East Hartford for $6.7 million....

Stars and stripes

US Companies Have New Business Risk – Being Labeled ‘Anti-American’ By Trump

Some U.S. companies are reviewing potential mergers while others are rethinking job cuts or looking at their manufacturing operations in China for fear of being cast as “anti-American” by President-elect Donald Trump, according to Wall Street bankers, company executives and crisis management con...