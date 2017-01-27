A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease....

Organic loan growth boosted earnings at the New Canaan-based Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter....

Ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch operations at Bradley International Airport starting this spring, offering direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale....

International adoption agency Family & Children’s Agency Inc. has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Branford....

Easton Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Distressed Homeowners, Evading Taxes A former Easton resident this week pleaded guilty to fraud and tax evasion offenses stemming from a long-running fraud scheme that targeted distressed homeowners....

Lantz Takes Over As GHAR Association President The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) announced that Carl Lantz has been officially installed as the association’s president for 2017....

Weak Exports Curb US Fourth-Quarter Economic Growth U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, but steady consumer spending and rising business investment suggested the economy would continue to expand....

AG Jepsen Leads Coalition Seeking To Intervene, Defend CFPB Attorney General George Jepsen recently led a group of 16 other attorneys general in filing a motion to intervene in a federal appeals case in order to defend the constitutionality of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)....