3PL Worldwide Moves Into Former Aircraft Repair Center In Southington

3PL Worldwide recently leased 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Southington....

ABA: New Credit Card Accounts Hit 87.3M In Q3

Monthly credit card purchase volumes rose between 6 and 9 percent across risk tiers in the third quarter of last year, the American Bankers Association said today in its January 2017 Credit Card Market Monitor....

Citigroup Quietly Launches Small Business Lending Website

Citigroup Inc. has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technologically friendly....

Berkshire Bank Names President Of Loan Subsidiary

Berkshire Bank announced the appointment of Allan Costello as president of its wholly-owned subsidiary First Choice Loan Services Inc....

Cable Company Eyes Expansion In North Haven

A fiber optics cable company purchased 2 acres of land in North Haven for $700,000....

STV|DPM Names 7 Additions To Hartford Team

February 1, 2017 | Reprints

Project management services provider STV|DPM announced it has added project managers Ronald Chan, Juan Pablo Cobos, Kriti Sharma and Anthony Wagner; and assistant project managers Eric Byrd, James Marquis and Kyle Rongey to its Hartford office project team....