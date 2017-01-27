LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT
fo

Cable Company Eyes Expansion In North Haven

A fiber optics cable company purchased 2 acres of land in North Haven for $700,000....

fca

Adoption Agency Joins Branford Business Park Tenants

International adoption agency Family & Children’s Agency Inc. has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Branford....

iStock_000007137050Large

Spirit Airlines Flies Its Business Into Bradley Airport

Ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch operations at Bradley International Airport starting this spring, offering direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale....

new-canaan-bankwell

Bankwell Profits Rise On Loan Growth

Organic loan growth boosted earnings at the New Canaan-based Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter....

t

Trampoline Park Set To Open In East Haven

A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease....