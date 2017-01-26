LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT
t

Trampoline Park Set To Open In East Haven

A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease....

ABA

ABA Releases Fact Sheet On EMV Use

The American Bankers Association this week published a fact sheet illustrating the impact of EMV on fraud....

DSC03973-1024x768

A Year Later, Hartford’s 6 Central Row Sells Again

Amodio & Co. announced the $762,500 sale of 6 Central Row in Hartford....

Citi

Citigroup Fined $28.8M For Harm To Home Borrowers

Citigroup Inc. mortgage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday....

FCBF and StmfdHF

First County Bank Distributes $25K Grant To Stamford Hospital

First County Bank Foundation recently announced a $25,000 multiyear grant to go to the Stamford Hospital Foundation to support the new hospital....

head shots

Like Father, Like Son

By Jim Morrison | January 26, 2017 | Reprints

Carl Lantz started his professional life as a professional chef, a career he says is one of the few that forces people to work longer, later hours than real estate does. ...