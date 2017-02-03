Ameritel Signs On For 5 Years In Milford
Milford-based Ameritel recently signed a five-year lease at 70 Turnpike Square in Milford....
Aerospace engineering design and manufacturing firm Cyient Inc. has announced the expansion of its operations in East Hartford....
Pascom Sound Co. Inc. recently leased 2,850 square feet in Branford....
3PL Worldwide recently leased 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Southington....
Monthly credit card purchase volumes rose between 6 and 9 percent across risk tiers in the third quarter of last year, the American Bankers Association said today in its January 2017 Credit Card Market Monitor....
Citigroup Inc. has quietly launched a website to make small business loans of up to $1 million, the latest effort by a big bank to make the process of smaller loans more technologically friendly....
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing a new system designed to help Connecticut cities and towns that are struggling financially....
Richard Muskus Jr. was recently appointed president of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stamford-based Patriot Bank....
A Wethersfield resident has admitted to one count of wire fraud stemming from an investment scheme that defrauded individuals and couples of more than $874,000....
Torrington Savings Bank has announced a contribution to The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory in Torrington to improve its performance space....