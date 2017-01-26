First County Bank Foundation recently announced a $25,000 multiyear grant to go to the Stamford Hospital Foundation to support the new hospital....

Citigroup Inc. mortgage units have been fined $28.8 million for keeping home borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure and making it difficult for them to apply for relief, the U.S. consumer finance watchdog said on Monday....

The American Bankers Association this week published a fact sheet illustrating the impact of EMV on fraud....

Like Father, Like Son Carl Lantz started his professional life as a professional chef, a career he says is one of the few that forces people to work longer, later hours than real estate does. ...

Tax Reform Could Knock Your Investment Plans Off Track The small-scale owners of millions of rental homes, parcels of investment land and income-producing commercial and business real estate might not know it, but one of their key financial planning and tax tools is in danger of disappearing on Capitol Hill....

East Haven Housing Community Refis Via KeyBank, Fannie KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a sizable refinancing package to an East Haven affordable housing complex through Fannie Mae....

State Pension Restructuring Deal Receives Early Approval State lawmakers gave preliminary approval Tuesday for a plan to restructure pension obligations and help avoid huge payments looming in the future, but many made it clear they want further changes in workers’ retirement benefits....