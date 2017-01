Webster Considers Subleasing, Highlights HSAs In Q4 Earnings Facing an uphill battle for deposits in the Greater Boston market, Webster Bank’s leadership said yesterday that they might consider subleasing some of the locations it snapped up here last year. ...

Bookkeeper Sentenced To Prison For Defrauding Employer A Redding woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $400,000 from her employer....

Connecticut Nuclear Plant Seeks To Bid On State Contracts As low energy prices put strains on operators of U.S. nuclear plants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce any risk the Millstone Power Station will close by allowing it to sell power directly to the state....

US Bankers Tell Europeans To Think Positively On Trump U.S. bankers, buoyed by a resurgence in profits, are advising their counterparts in Europe to think positively about the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump....