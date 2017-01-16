Mohegan Tribe Details Plans For Former Hospital Site
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority is unveiling its plans to redevelop the site of a former psychiatric hospital in Connecticut....
A bank manager was recently indicted on an embezzlement charge....
Pending sales on single-family homes and condominiums both decreased in the fourth quarter year-over-year, according to a recent report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties....
The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a first concrete step toward dismantling Obamacare, voting to instruct key committees to draft legislation repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance program....
A New York-based investor has purchased 97 units in a 156-unit complex in East Hartford for $6.7 million....
Some U.S. companies are reviewing potential mergers while others are rethinking job cuts or looking at their manufacturing operations in China for fear of being cast as “anti-American” by President-elect Donald Trump, according to Wall Street bankers, company executives and crisis management con...
Connecticut recently received a $6.6 million federal grant to create new housing and support service programs to serve youth experiencing homelessness....
The Simon Konover Co. (TSKC) announced its affiliate, K Greenfield Village LLC, acquired 151 residential units within Greenfield Village in Rocky Hill....
O,R&L Commercial LLC has announced two recent sales....
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’ll propose a state-funded program to test houses in eastern Connecticut to get a better handle on how many homeowners are experiencing failing foundations....