Easton Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Distressed Homeowners, Evading Taxes
A former Easton resident this week pleaded guilty to fraud and tax evasion offenses stemming from a long-running fraud scheme that targeted distressed homeowners....
A fiber optics cable company purchased 2 acres of land in North Haven for $700,000....
International adoption agency Family & Children’s Agency Inc. has leased 2,000 square feet of office space in Branford....
Ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch operations at Bradley International Airport starting this spring, offering direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale....
Organic loan growth boosted earnings at the New Canaan-based Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter....
A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease....
The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) announced that Carl Lantz has been officially installed as the association’s president for 2017....
U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of soybeans weighed on exports, but steady consumer spending and rising business investment suggested the economy would continue to expand....
Attorney General George Jepsen recently led a group of 16 other attorneys general in filing a motion to intervene in a federal appeals case in order to defend the constitutionality of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)....
A former regional vice president for insurance giant MetLife has been sentenced to seven years in prison after admitting he robbed the same Connecticut bank twice and fraudulently acquired opiates....