Bryan Garcia first developed a passion for protecting the environment during his childhood in Southern California, on family summer vacations spent fishing and hiking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains....

In cities across the country, parking-style meters collect loose change from donors in an attempt to cut down on panhandling – a strategy critics argue is wrongheaded and in vain....

Amodio & Co. Real Estate recently announced a New Britain building on Main Street has sold, and another will receive a new tenant....

An 800-square-foot unit in a multitenant facility in Milford has been leased and will be repurposed....

A 1,258-square-foot office condominium at Sturbridge Commons Office Park in North Haven has been acquired by a local attorney for use as office space....

Expanded Contractor Rules Among New Laws In 2017 New registration requirements for certain contractors are among a host of new laws set to take effect Jan. 1. These new acts will take effect just days before the Connecticut General Assembly meets Jan. 4 to convene its new session and pass additional new legislation....

Flanagan Promoted To Brokerage Manager Of Coldwell Banker West Hartford Kara Flanagan has been appointed branch vice president and brokerage manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s West Hartford office....

Zillow: Obamas Top Taylor As Most Desired Celebrity Neighbors In ’17 The Obama family has edged out Taylor Swift as the most desirable celebrity neighbors in Zillow’s lighthearted celebrity neighbor survey....

Goods Trade Deficit Widens; Labor Market Near Full Strength A drop in U.S. exports last month pushed the country’s trade deficit in goods higher while the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week in a positive sign for the labor market....