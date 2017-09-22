Orange-Based Energy Company Commits To Helping Students

Orange-based AVANGRID Inc. recently announced it will financially support more than a dozen students who are pursuing studies in the engineering, environmental and data science fields.

This year, Avangrid Foundation and Fundación Iberdrola España awarded approximately $900,000 in scholarships to cover stipends as well as enrollment at universities in Maine, New York, Oregon and Spain.

“Understanding and meeting the world’s energy needs, and protecting the environment are challenges that are closely linked,” James P. Torgerson, president of Avangrid Foundation, said in a statement. “This scholarship program will help to ensure that some of the brightest young minds are focused on finding solutions to these issues.”

Tags: AVANGRID, Energy, Environment