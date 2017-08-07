How Much Does The Public Know About The Fed?

Many Americans do not know the last time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, and nearly two-thirds of the country think the Fed needs improvement.

That’s according to a recent survey conducted by Wallethub that tested Americans on their general knowledge of the Fed and the institution’s policies that affect them.

Forty-four percent of survey respondents were unaware the Fed raised interest rates in June.

A number of respondents in the survey appear to be confused on what the Fed is actually in charge of. Sixteen percent of respondents said they thought the Fed oversaw credit scores.

Another 22 percent of respondents said they thought interest rate hikes hurt their credit scores, while half of respondents said they thought increased interest rates made mortgages more expensive (most have fixed interest rates).

Some Americans believe the Fed is not good for the country.

Fourteen percent thought the Fed should be abolished, and 36 percent of respondents said they do not think interest rate hikes are good for the economy.

Others were unsure, with 34 percent saying they were uncertain if rate hikes were good or bad for the economy.

Slightly less than one-third of respondents said they thought rate hikes were good for the economy.

