Insurance Department Recovers $4M For Consumers, Taxpayers In First Half Of 2017

The Connecticut Insurance Department recovered $4 million for Connecticut consumers and taxpayers in the first half of 2017.

“The department stands ready to help and advise consumers with any insurance concern and we do exactly that for thousands of our citizens each year,” Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade said in a statement. “Whether it’s navigating a claims process, finding a lost life insurance policy or gaining a better understanding of your policy coverages, we encourage you to contact the department.”

The commissioner highlighted one of the many instances in the last six months in which the department went to bat for consumers: When an insurance company failed to comply with Connecticut’s new law mandating coverage for hearing aids, the Insurance Department intervened and helped return more $580,000 that was rightfully owed to policyholders.

The department’s consumer affairs unit handled more than 3,800 complaints and inquiries and helped policyholders recoup nearly $2.7 million from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017. During that same period the department’s market conduct division levied approximately $1.3 million in fines against carriers and returned that money to the state’s General Fund. The fines resulted from a variety of violations and settlements ranging from untimely claim payments to improper licensing.

The department also has launched a Life Insurance Policy Locator in December 2016 and since then more than 60 consumers have used this free online tool to recover nearly $300,000 owed to them in benefits from old life insurance and annuity policies.

