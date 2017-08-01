Freddie Mac Reports Strong Second Quarter 2017

Freddie Mac today reported its second quarter results and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available now on the company’s website, along with the second quarter 2017 financial results supplement.
Highlights from the report include:
- Freddie Mac had $2 billion in comprehensive earnings in Q2 2017.
- Total guarantee portfolio increased to $1.958 billion during Q2, up 6 percent from a year ago.
- Single-family guarantee portfolio increased to $1.784 billion at June 30, 2017; up 4 percent from a year ago.
- Single-family serious delinquency rate of 0.85 percent, down 23 basis points from a year ago; at its lowest point since early 2008.
- Multifamily guarantee portfolio increased to $174 billion at June 30, 2017; up 23 percent from a year ago.
- Multifamily purchase volume of $14.1 billion increased 50 percent from a year ago due to continued strong market demand. Outstanding loan commitments of $19 billion were also up significantly over the prior year.
