Freddie Mac Reports Strong Second Quarter 2017

August 1, 2017

Freddie Mac today reported its second quarter results and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available now on the company’s website, along with the second quarter 2017 financial results supplement.

Highlights from the report include:

  • Freddie Mac had $2 billion in comprehensive earnings in Q2 2017.
  • Total guarantee portfolio increased to $1.958 billion during Q2, up 6 percent from a year ago.
  • Single-family guarantee portfolio increased to $1.784 billion at June 30, 2017; up 4 percent from a year ago.
  • Single-family serious delinquency rate of 0.85 percent, down 23 basis points from a year ago; at its lowest point since early 2008.
  • Multifamily guarantee portfolio increased to $174 billion at June 30, 2017; up 23 percent from a year ago.
  • Multifamily purchase volume of $14.1 billion increased 50 percent from a year ago due to continued strong market demand. Outstanding loan commitments of $19 billion were also up significantly over the prior year.

