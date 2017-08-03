Colonial Properties Hires Director Of Residential Services

Maria Renaldi has been hired as director of residential services at Colonial Properties Inc. in Orange.

Renaldi has been a licensed Realtor for over 15 years. She was previously the office manager at Weichert Realtors for over five years, where she managed a team of over 30 agents. The office was recognized as one of the highest producing locations in the New Haven area.

“Maria is a welcome addition to our growing team. Her residential management and brokerage expertise will be invaluable as Colonial expands our residential division. She has a long track record of success and a reputation as a manager who supports, mentors and respects her agents,” Michael Richetellipresident of Colonial Properties Inc., said in a statement.

