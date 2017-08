Homebuyers need details – and not just property details.

They need to understand the community they’re about to join, the ins and outs of the neighborhoods, the schools, the organizations or nearby services. A good Realtor has to be an expert on all of these things.

Carolyn Augur takes that part of her job seriously. As sales vice president of William Raveis Milford and leader of the Carolyn Augur & Co. Team, she’s a property expert, a tireless worker and an ambassador to newcomers.

“What’s really cool about our job is that if you think about it, Realtors are the first face people see when they’re moving into a community,” she said.

Augur’s primary market is Milford, an area with 17 miles of shoreline and 14 different pocket areas, each of which has its own attributes. “You have to know the benefits of them, you have to know the outlying communities – people really rely on you for real information.”

Part of what makes Augur such an expert on her turf is her tireless involvement in local organizations. She serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Milford and the Milford Arts Council, and was a volunteer coordinator with the Milford 375th Anniversary Committee.

Those efforts make a tangible mark on the area. Through Augur’s involvement, the city of Milford won a $15,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors to develop an abandoned road alongside Milford harbor, according to Bernadette Blaze, director of marketing for the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors. The revived road will connect the harbor with downtown via a walkway complete with history kiosks, gathering areas and a memorial wall.

“Carolyn devotes a lot of her time and nonstop energy to giving back to the community,” Blaze said.

Augur also takes an active role in professional organizations: She’s 2017 president of the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors, and she’s on the board of directors of both the Connecticut and National Association of Realtors.

She also serves as chairperson of the Realtor Political Action Committee at the state level, a role that has taken her to Hartford to lobby against a transfer tax on buyers as well as Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Washington, D.C. office to talk about flood insurance. These are all vital issues for the industry as well as homeowners, she says.

The bottom line for Realtors: It’s important to be involved, both professionally and within your communities.

“We change people’s lives – we really do. And it’s a big responsibility.”