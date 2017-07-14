Webster Bank Names New SVP

Webster Bank has named Alice Ferreira as senior vice president of corporate communications and public affairs.

In her new role, Ferreira is responsible for all external and internal communications, public relations and government affairs for the bank, and will oversee the bank’s community affairs and philanthropy efforts.

“Alice is a strategic communications leader with more than 20 years of business-to-business and consumer communications experience and a proven record of delivering high-impact, measurable results that enhance reputation, increase employee engagement and drive growth,” Dawn C. Morris, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

She joins Webster from UnitedHealthcare, where she was vice president of corporate communications for its Medicaid Division overseeing the corporate media relations, internal communications, crisis management and thought-leadership programs. Prior to that, Ferreira was director of corporate communications for HealthNet’s $10 billion Northeast Division.

