Mortgage Applications Up, Interest Rates Down Again Last Week

Mortgage applications increased again last week, rising 0.4 percent from the previous week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 21.

The Mortgage Refinance Index increased 3 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2 percent from one week earlier to the lowest level since May 2017.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 46.0 percent of total applications from 44.7 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.8 percent of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 10.2 percent from 10.7 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.5 percent from 10.7 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to 4.17 percent from 4.22 percent, with points increasing to 0.40 from 0.31 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.06 percent from 4.18 percent, with points decreasing to 0.24 from 0.30 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.05 percent from 4.10 percent, with points increasing to 0.44 from 0.30 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.45 percent from 3.48 percent, with points increasing to 0.45 from 0.39 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 3.29 percent from 3.32 percent, with points increasing to 0.26 from 0.21 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

