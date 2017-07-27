LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Malloy Predicts No Connecticut Budget Deal Until Autumn

By The Associated Press | July 27, 2017

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doesn’t foresee an agreement on a new two-year, state budget for Connecticut until possibly the fall.

Malloy told reporters Wednesday it could take until September or October for state lawmakers to reach a deal on a new, two-year plan that covers a projected $5 billion deficit.

Malloy says the impasse is “more likely to be protracted than it is to be short-term.”

Wednesday marked the first of six furlough days affecting nonprofit social service providers, when no employment or day support programs are reimbursed by the state under an executive order Malloy is using to run state government without a budget in place.

Providers of programs for people with disabilities held events across the state to highlight the negative impact of the impasse.

Related articles:


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Malloy Predicts No Connecticut Budget Deal Until Autumn

by The Associated Press time to read: 1 min
CR Daily Mortgage Applications Up, Interest Rates Down Agai…
Commercial & Industrial Madison Square Condo Suite Fetches $345K
0