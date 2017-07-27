Malloy Predicts No Connecticut Budget Deal Until Autumn

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doesn’t foresee an agreement on a new two-year, state budget for Connecticut until possibly the fall.

Malloy told reporters Wednesday it could take until September or October for state lawmakers to reach a deal on a new, two-year plan that covers a projected $5 billion deficit.

Malloy says the impasse is “more likely to be protracted than it is to be short-term.”

Wednesday marked the first of six furlough days affecting nonprofit social service providers, when no employment or day support programs are reimbursed by the state under an executive order Malloy is using to run state government without a budget in place.

Providers of programs for people with disabilities held events across the state to highlight the negative impact of the impasse.

