Hartford Attorney Charged With Larceny

A Hartford attorney has been arrested and charged with larceny for allegedly defrauding multiple clients.

Wayne Anthony Francis, 46, was suspended until further notice on the same day he was arrested. Francis is in custody and his bail was set at $2 million.

Francis is accused of stealing $217,000 that was intended for a real estate closing from a client and thousands more from several others. Authorities say he was evading complaints against him for some time before police found him hiding in a Manchester hotel May 30 and arrested him.