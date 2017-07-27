The Grand Dame Of Greenwich

BK Bates

Title: Realtor

Age: Old enough to have had her license for 40 years

Experience: 40 years

The name on her real estate sales license says “Marie,” but only complete strangers call her that. BK Bates is reluctant to talk about herself, which is an unusual quality for someone who has been a top producer in one of the hottest and wealthiest real estate markets in the country for decades. She’s a lifelong resident of Greenwich, the top producer in the town, president of the Greenwich Association of Realtors and especially loves working in the same office with her husband and children.

Q: What does BK stand for?

A: It’s just one of those nicknames I’ve had since I was a tiny person.

Q: What was the Greenwich market like when you started out?

A: I started selling real estate in 1976 when my oldest child went to kindergarten and I loved it. When I started the most expensive house was on for $300,000 in Old Greenwich on the water. I was brand new and I got a call from someone who wanted to see it and I got very nervous. Things took off soon after that. It’s been an amazing career. I really enjoy it.

At that time, there wasn’t as much delineation between waterfront and back country. Today, you might be able to get a condo for that price. I had one of the first cell phones you could buy. It weighed about 20 pounds and cost $1,700. I’ve had many different kinds of cell phones over the years. Today, your cell phone is a computer and that has made it much easier to respond to people quickly. It makes expectations higher also because people expect to be able to reach you quickly. A lot of people expect you to communicate well and often – and you should. People who don’t have a hard time doing business. You have to communicate to do a good job.

Q: How did it become the family business?

A: My husband had a background in marketing and was working as a consultant many years ago, when I fell down the stairs on a building inspection. I told my husband to get his license because I needed help so he got his license and his broker’s license. Now he works with me and my daughter and son work in the same office. It’s been a lot of fun. I have one other child who hasn’t joined yet, but is starting to make some noises, so we’ll see. If one of us needs someone to cover, any of the four of us can do it. It’s great to have people you trust. Communication is really important. I have a certain way I like things done. It always comes down to the person they called, which is me. We’re not a typical team. My son and I share a listing. My daughter and I share another and I have another 20 or so that they’re not involved in. Some days it’s easier than others. We all have our pieces we’re really good at.

Q: Does having a team to help you mean you take more time off?

A: The flaw in my system is that we don’t necessarily do more vacationing. We do go away for two weeks in August. But even then, I can’t give up my phone, except when I go to bed.

Q: What is the market like now?

A: Since the financial readjustment and because of the low interest rates, it’s opened up in the under $2 million segment. In the past three months or so, some houses in the $5 million to $8 million or $10 million have had reductions. People are being more careful; there’s nothing frothy. The market is based on supply and demand, which is healthy.

Greenwich is an old town. We have the lowest taxes in Fairfield. We’re a big commuting town. It’s a beautiful place. We have a lot going for us.

People used to love to do pre-war houses over. Today, they want everything done for them. The new construction condos are highly sought after now. Staging has become a big part of the business. Young buyers are used to what they see on the Internet and that’s what they want. We see more people come out for weekends in Back Country than we ever used to, because getting to the Hamptons isn’t fun or easy any more. You can be here from the city in 35, 40 minutes.

Q: What is the secret for longevity in such a competitive real estate market?

A: It’s very competitive. There’s no question. I just like to do a really good job for my clients. It’s something I take very seriously and work around the clock for them. You can’t dabble in this. I’m lucky that I have a lot of referrals and repeat business. I’m blessed with great clients. It’s always interesting. You could have nothing going on at 9 a.m. and then in the afternoon you go out on two appointments. It’s interesting and fun. It comes down with the person you work with. You want someone totally plugged in and honest. The best part of it is the people that you meet. It’s been really amazing.

Five Things Bates Loves:

Being on the water in her cabin cruiser Reading fiction Her cat and Cairn Terrier, Zoey Laughing with friends Her annual family vacation to Chatham

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct BK Bates’ given first name; it is Marie, not Mary.

Tags: Greenwich Association of Realtors, Greenwich Connecticut, real estate market