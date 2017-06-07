Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate Adds Realtor To Roster

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate recently announced Realtor Pasquale “Lino” Izzo has joined the company.

Izzo began his career in real estate in 2010. He brings seven years of experience in customer service to the company.

He is on the board of directors at St. Rita School in Hamden, and also serves as a member of the board of directors for the Beth-Wood Baseball league in Woodbridge/Bethany.

