GHAR Relocates HQ To Park Ave In Hartford

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) recently moved its headquarters to 430 New Park Ave. in Hartford.

The new office is located in the Home Design District on the Hartford/West Hartford line. To celebrate, GHAR has planned an open house for June 22 that will include a tour and ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and several members of the Hartford City Council.

The 24,000-square-foot office building, located near a car dealership and movie theaters on New Park Avenue, is intended to provide the association with a larger classroom and leasing opportunity for the ground level, and is located near the new FastTrack Flatbush bus station.

“We are excited to be a part of the vibrant Home Design District and look forward to making our space a ‘home,’” GHAR CEO Jeff Arakelian said in a statement. “Our location and the vacant ground level make for excellent lease potential.”

