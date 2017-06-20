Former Mudrick’s TV & Appliances Fetches $1.05M

The former Mudrick’s TV & Appliances Store in Stratford recently sold for $1.05 million.

O’Reilly Auto Parts purchased the property at 1480 Barnum Ave.

Mudrick’s closed its doors last year after 66 years of operations. Mudrick opened the 21,169-square-foot retail store on 0.72 acres in August 1949. His son, Jack Mudrick, took over the store in the late 1960s.

“We had worked long and hard for over six decades serving customers in Stratford with low prices on appliances and top notch customer service,” Jack Mudrick said in a statement. “It was time to put down the phone and pick up the fishing reel.”

A Fortune 500 company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri and is the second largest auto parts retailer in the United States. Operating in more than 4,829 stores in 47 states, O’Reilly Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories, serving both professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers. The company was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family.

“The location is ideal for this national retailer,” Lester Fradkoff, senior vice president of Angel Commercial LLC, said in a statement. “They will make purchasing auto parts easier and create new job opportunities in Stratford.”

Fradkoff represented the seller in the transaction.

Tags: Angel Commercial LLC, Mudrick's TV & Appliances, O'Reilly Auto Parts