A family counseling business has leased Stratford office space.

Counseling for Hope and Healing will occupy 546 square feet at 3095 Main St. The building is owner-occupied.

The lessor is 3095 Main Assoc. Eileen Russell, of Pearce Real Estate/George J. Smith in Milford, represented both the landlord and tenant.

