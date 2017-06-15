Chelsea Groton Hires New Assistant VP, Sales Manager

Jean McGran has joined Chelsea Groton Bank as a new assistant vice president and regional sales and service manager.

McGran will be responsible for leading the bank’s Groton, New London, Niantic and Waterford retail teams. Prior to joining Chelsea Groton, she spent six years as an area manager for First Niagara Bank, where she monitored the customer experience, managed sales and coached her team to improve sales performance. She was a branch manager for Bank of America for over 20 years prior to that.

