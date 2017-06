BHHS New England Properties announced the top sales executives in the Rowayton and Norwalk offices.

In the Rowayton office in May, honors went to Bill Tims as the Top Listing Agent and Christine Thompson, who won the Top Selling Award.

In the Norwalk office in May, top honors went to Betsy Conti as the Top Listing Agent and Paul Louie won the Top Selling Award.

Tags: BHHS New England Properties, top performers, top selling award