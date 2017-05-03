LOGIN
Wooster Square Apartment Portfolio Fetches $920K

May 3, 2017
42 Warren St.

A Wooster Square portfolio recently sold for $920,000.

Cimmino Realty Co. Inc. sold the properties at 42 Warren St. and 52 Warren St. in New Haven.

42 Warren St. consists of a 2,454-square-foot brick row house with four one-bedroom units, and 52 Warren St. consists of a brick, 2-story, 3,336-square-foot building with three two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.

Stephen Press, co-principal of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, brokered the sale.

Commercial & Industrial

