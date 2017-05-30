LOGIN
Pinck & Co. Hires Business Development Director

May 30, 2017
Alan Lisowski_Director of Business Development_Southern NE_Pinck & Co.

Full-service real estate advisory firm Pinck & Co. announced that Alan Lisowski has joined the firm as director of business development for Southern New England.

Lisowski will develop Pinck & Co.’s portfolio of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts clients, continuing the company’s focus on senior and affordable housing, health care, education and mixed-use development. He brings experience as a consultant in business development and strategic marketing services targeted to engineering, architecture and construction industry firms throughout the Northeast.

He was previously director of business development for Skanska USA Building Inc. in Milford, Massachusetts, where he spearheaded business development and marketing efforts for the company’s move into the health care, higher education and K-12 markets.

