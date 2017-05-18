Malloy Doubts Labor Savings Beyond $700M Are Feasible

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doubts that additional labor savings can be achieved beyond the $700 million he is currently seeking from state workers.

The administration continues to negotiate with state employee union leaders to secure a possible labor concessions deal. If an agreement is ultimately reached, it would still need to be ratified by rank-and-file members.

Both House and Senate Republicans have proposed roughly $260 million more in labor savings to help cover next fiscal year’s projected deficit, which has grown from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion. Malloy said Wednesday it is “unrealistic” to expect additional concessions beyond the $700 million.

Malloy and legislative leaders met for the first day of budget negotiations on Wednesday, reviewing their respective proposals. They’re expected to resume talks next week.

