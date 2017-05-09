Investment Company Scoops Up $3M Complex

Favorite Investments LLC recently purchased an apartment property in New Haven for $3 million.

The multibuilding apartment complex is located at 70 Terrace St. in New Haven. The property consists of 41 units in eight buildings and sits on 1.93 acres.

Michael Richetelli, president and broker, and Fred A. Messore, senior vice president, both of Colonial Properties brokered the sale and represented the seller, Green Olive Properties.

Tags: Colonial Properties, Favorite Investments LLC, Green Olive Properties