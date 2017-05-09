LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

Investment Company Scoops Up $3M Complex

May 9, 2017
70 Terrace - Press Release Photo

Favorite Investments LLC recently purchased an apartment property in New Haven for $3 million.

The multibuilding apartment complex is located at 70 Terrace St. in New Haven. The property consists of 41 units in eight buildings and sits on 1.93 acres.

Michael Richetelli, president and broker, and Fred A. Messore, senior vice president, both of Colonial Properties brokered the sale and represented the seller, Green Olive Properties.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Investment Company Scoops Up $3M Complex

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
CR Daily Morris Woman Imprisoned For Health Care Fraud
0