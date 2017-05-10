Historic Homestead Torn Down For Land Development

A centuries-old homestead in Connecticut was torn down on Monday to prepare for development of a large medical and residential campus. The 216-year-old Perkins Farm homestead had fallen into decay and disrepair over the past 20 years, with broken windows and water damage from weather exposure.

The Day reports that a Facebook post announcing the demolition prompted sad reactions from local residents, many of whom wished the homestead could have been preserved or restored. Developer David Lattizori says he tried offering the homestead to anyone who could remove it from the property for restoration in 2004 and again in 2011, but there were no offers.

Lattizori also says that the building was structurally unsound, and restorations would have exceeded the value of the homestead.

