Drumming Up Real Estate Business On Main Street

Name: Trevor Davis

Title: CEO, Trevor Davis Commercial Real Estate

Age: 63

Experience: 40 years

Trevor Davis spent seven years after college drumming in bands before settling down to work as a commercial broker in the Hartford area. The Orange native worked on the initial leasing of the CityPlace I and II office towers in Hartford and other downtown buildings before founding his own Middletown-based brokerage in 1997. The firm provides investment sales and leasing activity for all commercial property types.

Q: Was music a full-time career prior to real estate?

A: I still play with six or eight different bands, from Dixieland to country to rock. It was fun, but I gravitated toward the booking and marketing end, and I think that’s how I ended up in real estate. I did residential for a few years and hated it. Then I met the spouse of a Farley Co. employee who needed help leasing with CityPlace and we hit it off, and he hired me. In the 1990s, I was living on the river near Middletown and started doing more work around here and like it more. I ended up being the big cheese here. I’m able to help shape the city more. In Hartford and the big cities, it’s so hard to get anything done. In Middletown, we have a great Chamber of Commerce, the administration is great and the department heads cooperate.

Q: What’s the reason for the downtown Middletown turnaround?

A: It probably started 20 years ago with the (Metro Movies 12) theater was put here. People came down for the movie theater and were looking for a place to eat. Restaurants started coming, and little by little it’s gone up. The biggest news in 10 years is getting the Wesleyan University bookstore and that R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison is going to be running it. And we’re getting a great food place (at the bookstore) run by (former UConn and Boston Celtics star) Ray Allen.

Q: Your firm released an office market report in 2014 that showed a 0.0-percent vacancy rate for office space in downtown Middletown. Is that still the case?

A: It’s certainly in the single digits. I can count the number of class A and B office vacancies on one hand. It’s getting filled up with more younger companies, because they can recruit (employees) to work downtown. People like to be in a downtown environment, and it’s just a fun cool place to be. It’s getting youthful.

Q: What’s the most active part of your business now?

A: Usually it’s office, but lately it’s been retail. We just signed a couple of retail leases on Main Street and we have a lot of stuff on Washington Street. That’s kind of the high-rent zone for retail. Things are active all the way around. People are buying things online so you’re seeing the big boxes get smaller. People do like the lifestyle centers that have to copy the downtowns, and I think people like the old downtowns. It feels like people are traveling less. They don’t feel the need to go to the Westfarms Mall. People are looking for unique stuff now.

