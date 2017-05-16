LOGIN
CT Ticket Defenders Leases Space In New Britain

May 16, 2017
Connecticut Ticket Defenders has leased 418 square feet in a municipal parking garage in New Britain.

Connecticut Ticket Defenders is the motor vehicle division of the Howard Law Firm LLC. The company assists clients facing criminal charges, license suspension, first offender DUI/DWI charges and traffic violations. The company will move in this spring, following completion of interior renovations.

Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. represented both landlord and tenant in the transaction.

