Tribes, MGM Battle Over Who Should Open Third Casino

Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes say the state will lose $85.6 million annually if it creates a competitive process for developing a third casino in the state.

The sum includes the loss in existing tribal gambling payments to the state. But MGM Resorts International says such predictions are “pure fantasy,” arguing Monday it’s a better deal for the state to allow a commercial casino in southwestern Connecticut.

The legislature’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee heard testimony on legislation requiring state agencies to develop a request for proposals for the development, management, operation and maintenance of a possible casino.

The legislation clashes with another bill allowing only the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a jointly run satellite casino in East Windsor to compete with MGM’s project in Springfield, Massachusetts.

