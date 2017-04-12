Rossi Joins BHHS’ Glastonbury Office

Realtor Marilyn Rossi has joined the Glastonbury office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

Rossi started her real estate career in 2015 at Executive Real Estate. She also brings personal experience with flipping homes. Rossi works with buyers and sellers in the eastern half of the state. She will join the Cardinal Group, a top-producing team in the Glastonbury office.

Tags: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Cardinal Group, Executive Real Estate