Overcoming Fear Of Rejection, Designing Off The Grid

Architect Mark Simon began designing homes with an eye for sustainability long before the term came into vogue. More than four decades later, he’s incorporating the latest energy-saving strategies into clients’ projects. The son of a sculptor father and composer mother, Simon grew up in New York City and attended boarding school in Connecticut and college at Brandeis University. After graduating from Yale School of Architecture in 1972, Simon lived in Vermont with friends before returning to Connecticut to work for his former professor at Yale, Charles Moore. Simon joined his firm, Moore Grover Harper, which later became Centerbrook Architects in Essex. Simon is one of four partners at Centerbook, along with James Childress, Chad Floyd and Jefferson Riley. The firm is active in custom home design and commercial, religious and academic projects including a new 216-bed, 87,000-square-foot resident hall at Sacred Heart University that opened last fall.

Q: Your first design project was an earth-sheltered home in Vermont for your mother?

A: Not only was it for my mom, it was underground. I did it right and I still own it 45 years later.

It’s a sod roof house. It was in an era where we all were just discovering sustainability and green design. Those two words were unknowns for us. This was 1974, the “Whole Earth Catalog” era. By using a lot of concrete hidden behind the walls, you could store the energy. The first winter after it was finished, it went to 30 below outside and never got below 31 inside. That was with no central heating, just wood stoves. It was offline, no electric power, just a little generator to pump water from a deep well. And it is still off the grid.

Q: How did you find the property?

A: We had a kind of proto-hippie commune which got us up there in the first place. An old farmer next door died with this marvelous land. Coming from the suburbs, the first thing that came to our mind was, “Is this going to get developed?” Forty years later, that seems a little silly. A friend and I bought it and split it into six pieces. Then the oil embargo happened, and nobody wanted to build or buy in Vermont. My mother heard me worrying over the phone and said, “I could buy this piece.” My heart sank. The last thing you want is your mother moving next door to your hippie commune. But then she said the magic words: “You can design it.”

Q: Would you consider Charles Moore to be your mentor?

A: He was the dean of the Yale School of Architecture and I went to work for my old dean. I learned a lot more working for him than I did in school. I discovered how many times he discarded ideas to get one that really worked for him. Another mentor, (late Yale architecture professor) Peter Millard, pointed out to me there is a lot of anxiety in designing. You are afraid that you will be rejected. Architects go through a tremendous amount of rejection. If you don’t accept that as part of your life, you’re not going to be very successful. There’s an apocryphal story about (renowned architect) Louis Kahn where a client had blasted his latest design. He was very cheerful and he was so happy, he said, “I get to design again.” The pleasure has to be design and not necessarily in the acceptance.

Q: How has the emphasis on interdisciplinary learning changed designs for higher education projects?

A: Education has changed dramatically in the last 15 years. People are discovering something that’s been known for millennia: experiential learning is a lot more effective than rote learning. It’s finally come to the fore: kids learn working in groups and real situations, working by making things. We’re working on a master plan for the Pomfret School. They need larger classrooms that are super flexible so you can have different activities within the same space. We just finished a Sacred Heart University dorm that’s got a lot of collaborative space of different sizes. Typically, our clients are looking for a variety of different room sizes so you can accommodate two, five or 30 people working together. We did a school in Cleveland and all of the hallways have nooks and crannies and a couple of piazzas, so a kid can wander down the hall and get extra help with a teacher, or work out problems with another student. Learning has come out of the classroom. Every space is available for learning and teaching.

Q: You’re still designing sustainable homes today, such as the Lakewood House, which won an American Institute of Architects award for residential design. How does a Russian wood stove work?

A: A Russian wood stove is really cool. It has a fire box and a direct connection to the flue. Once you got the fire started the smoke gets drawn through a myriad of little chambers so they get heated up by the exhaust smoke. It keeps the warmth and slowly radiates it through the house. You’re taking something that’s very hot and storing it at lower temperatures and giving it off slowly. The newer ones have computer-driven thermostats and open and close the air and keep the fire going.

