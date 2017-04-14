LOGIN
Local Bakery Opens Second Location In West Hartford

April 14, 2017
Hartford Baking Co. announced it will open its second location in West Hartford.

The locally-owned-and-operated bakery will open its 2-story café at 965 Farmington Ave. The bakery was founded in 2010 by Scott Kluger. Hartford Baking Co. will offer a new menu featuring avocado toast, matcha lattes, gluten-free and vegan lunch items, scratch-match brioche and more.

The original café location on New Park Avenue in Bloomfield will remain open.

Commercial & Industrial

