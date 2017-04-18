Glastonbury Offices, Sandy Hook School Recognized By CREW CT Awards

Conversion of a former data processing facility in Glastonbury into a brightly-lit, collaborative office space garnered top honors in the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW CT) 2016 awards ceremony this month.

The project team, including owners Symmetry Partners, Amenta Emma Architects, Carlin Construction Co. and Edward Stanley Engineers, was recognized with the blue ribbon award during the organization’s annual awards banquet at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford.

During the event, attendees selected the new Sandy Hook School in Newtown as winner of the “People’s Choice Award.” The new $50 million elementary school was designed by Svigals + Partners. The project team included Consigli Construction, BVH Integrated Services, STV/DPM, Michael Horton Assoc. and Richter & Cegan.

The best in class office project was awarded to the Tecton Architects-designed consolidation of state government offices in Hartford.

Centerbrook Architects’ Thompson Exhibition building at Mystic Seaport won the best specialty project award. The Coltsville-JCJ Architect offices in Hartford won best sustainable project.

Amenta Emma Architects’ design of offices for Quinnipiac University’s brand strategy group was named best interior project, and Svigals’ Sandy Hook School project won the best in class education award.

In the best in class health care category, Tecton Architects was named winner for Hartford Hospital’s Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation.

And Hartford-based Crosskey Architects’ Capewell Lofts project for the Corporation for Independent Living won the best in class residential honors.

Tags: CREW-CT, Sandy Hook School, Svigals + Assoc.