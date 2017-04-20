Design Firm Recognized For Historical Preservation

The Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation recently awarded a Hamden-based firm for its work in the restoration of a local building.

Silver, Petrucelli & Assoc. recently won a Merit Award for the façade restoration of Ferguson Library in Stamford. Built in 1909, the library is part of the Downtown Stamford Historic District. The front portico, which had been damaged by a fire many years earlier, was restored and returned to its original appearance. The firm completed the restoration and replacement of the iconic columns, pediment details and unique architectural features at the roof line. The 100-year-old marble steps, brick entry platform and wooden front door were also restored and replaced.

“Being recognized by the trust demonstrates our ability to provide clients with design services that maintain the historic elegance and beauty of our treasured community buildings,” Bill Silver, AIA, president, said in a statement. “Having historic architects on staff continues to provide our firm with a unique specialty we believe complements our entire practice. We are pleased to share this award with the library staff, city commission, vendors and contractors that worked with us on a project that has such a significant presence in the downtown area.”

The Ferguson Library project is one of 11 preservation projects selected by the Trust for Merit Awards that reflect outstanding preservation of Connecticut’s historic buildings and places.

Tags: Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, historical preservation, Silver Petrucelli & Assoc.