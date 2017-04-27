Connecticut Thief Strikes Same Bank Twice In 48 Hours

Police are on the lookout for a robber who struck the same bank twice in a span of less than two days and hit a nearby gas station.

Officials say they don’t believe the suspect is involved with any other crimes in the region, but they have contacted the FBI and have reached out to neighboring police departments.

Greenwich police say based on nearby surveillance footage, they are operating under the assumption that the three robberies that took place less than 48 hours apart from each other were all committed by the same individual. The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, who was wearing a piece of cloth covering his face.

