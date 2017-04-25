Commercial Painters Join State Street In North Haven

A painting contractor group recently purchased a 6,565-square-foot light industrial building in North Haven for an undisclosed price.

The property at 457 State St. was purchased by Don DeMaio, who will relocate his company, K Morgan Commercial Painting Contractors to the location.

David P. Melillo, senior commercial associate at Pearce Real Estate, represented the seller, Walter H. Bacon. Eric Radziunas of Weichert Realtors represented the buyer.

Tags: commercial painting, K Morgan Commercial Painting Contractors, Pearce Real Estate, Weichert Realtors