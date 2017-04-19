Coldwell Banker Buys Former Weichert Offices In Connecticut

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, announced yesterday it acquired the assets of West Haven Regional Inc. and Westville Regional Inc. in New Haven, which until recently conducted business as a Weichert franchisee under the banner of Weichert, Realtors Regional Properties.

The company has approximately 90 affiliated sales associates and two offices located at 236 Boston Post Road in Orange, and at 2440 Whitney Ave. in Hamden, both of which will operate as Coldwell Banker offices.

Westville Regional Properties broker/owner Clement Fucci, along with co-broker/owners Thomas Cavaliere and Nicholas Mastrangelo, will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in a sales capacity.

“This acquisition further expands our market presence in an important Connecticut marketplace and will strengthen our foothold in New Haven and surrounding communities,” Joseph Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, said in a statement. “We are very pleased that this well-respected company has aligned its business with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and we are very excited to welcome their talented team of sales professionals.”

