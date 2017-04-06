6 CT Communities To Receive $23M Toward Affordable Housing

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH) Commissioner Evonne M. Klein today announced that nearly $23 million in state funding will go toward the development of affordable housing in six communities across Connecticut as part of the latest round of funding under the state’s Competitive Housing Assistance for Multifamily Properties (CHAMP) program.

The awards will help create, rehabilitate or preserve more than 200 units of affordable housing and expand access to mixed-income and supportive housing units.

“Affordable housing is a key component of economic growth and stability,” Klein said in a statement. “These investments throughout the state ensure Connecticut’s continued economic recovery and the ability to remain an attractive state to call home, work and raise a family. The CHAMP funding rounds provide an excellent opportunity for municipalities to attract a workforce, keep seniors in their community, give young families a start and provide a stable home to someone experiencing homelessness. We’ve made real progress in the state of Connecticut, and these investments will ensure we can keep the momentum going.”

