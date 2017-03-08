Webster Announces New SVPs

Webster Bank announced today that four bankers have been promoted to senior vice president:
- Gary Israel, senior vice president, audit. Israel joined Webster in 2014 and has more than 12 years of audit experience. He is a certified information systems security professional, a certified internal auditor and a certified information systems auditor.
- Kristen Manginelli, senior vice president, marketing. Manginelli joined Webster in 2009 as part of the financial reporting and accounting policy team, and moved to marketing in 2014 as vice president, manager, segment strategy. A certified public accountant, she worked for Deloitte LLP prior to joining Webster.
- Glenn Marx, senior vice president, portfolio management, commercial banking. Marx has been with Webster since 1996, beginning his career in the credit risk review department. He has also worked in the divisions of asset-based lending, middle market banking and restructure and recovery.
- Kevin Copenspire, senior vice president, commercial banking. Copenspire joined Webster in 2015 as the business development officer for Webster Business Credit Corp., covering the Baltimore/Mid-Atlantic region. Prior to joining Webster he worked for Corckran Investments V.
