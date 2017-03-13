Nelco Procures Orange Property For $500K

Nelco LLC recently purchased a property in Orange for $500,000.

The company will occupy the 7,800-square-foot building and adjacent 0.55 acres of land at 210 Boston Post Road. Nelco will develop the property for American Seal and Engineering, which works in the design and manufacturing of engineered resilient metal seals and sealing systems for OEMs and subcontractor partners throughout the world.

The seller of the property, Henry’s Honor LLC was represented by Michael Richetelli, president of Colonial Properties. Carl D. Russell, senior commercial broker of Pearce Real Estate, represented the buyer.

