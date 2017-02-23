Hartford South End Apartment Building Sells For $525K

A South End apartment building in Hartford recently sold for $525,000.

The property at 1880 Broad St. is comprised of 11 units, a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Built in 1923, the property originally contained 18 units, but in the late 1990s, the property was renovated and altered to its current 11-unit configuration. At the time of the sale, the property was fully leased and traded at nearly a 13 percent cap. Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.

