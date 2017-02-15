Cybrexa Therapeutics Brings R&D To New Haven

Cybrexa Therapeutics has leased 8,000 square feet of R&D space in New Haven.

The early-stage company is focused on developing a new class of small molecule DNA repair inhibitors that directly target the tumor microenvironment. The company will occupy the space at 5 Science Park.

“Our approach will change the paradigm of drug delivery and has the potential to unlock a vast array of molecules for clinical development,” the company said in a statement.

The company is led by a management team that has monetized over $1 billion in early stage technologies growing them from inception to commercialization.

O,R&L Commercial announced the transaction.

Tags: Cybrexa Therapeutics, OR&L Commerical, R&D