LOGIN
LOGOUT
  |   ACCOUNT

2 Arrested In Connection With Bank Robberies

By The Associated Press | February 17, 2017

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with bank robberies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Connecticut State Police said Thursday that 36-year-old Eric Sheridan of Putnam, Connecticut and 30-year-old Rachelle Winter were taken into custody following their release from the hospital.

The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash after police say they robbed a Torrington Savings Bank in Falls Village in the town of Canaan Wednesday. Police in Great Barrington, Massachusetts say the couple also robbed a Salisbury Bank & Trust Co. location in that town on Monday.

Sheridan is being held pending Friday court appearance. Winter, who at one time lived in East Providence, Rhode Island, was held on a $250,000 bond following her Thursday court appearance.

Related Posts


Tags: , ,


Banking & Lending

2 Arrested In Connection With Bank Robberies

by The Associated Press time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending Republicans Introduce Health Savings Act In Effort…
Commercial & Industrial Tenant Scoops Up 800 SF For Personal Training Faci…
0