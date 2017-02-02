2 Arrested In Connection With Bank Robberies

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with bank robberies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Connecticut State Police said Thursday that 36-year-old Eric Sheridan of Putnam, Connecticut and 30-year-old Rachelle Winter were taken into custody following their release from the hospital.

The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash after police say they robbed a Torrington Savings Bank in Falls Village in the town of Canaan Wednesday. Police in Great Barrington, Massachusetts say the couple also robbed a Salisbury Bank & Trust Co. location in that town on Monday.

Sheridan is being held pending Friday court appearance. Winter, who at one time lived in East Providence, Rhode Island, was held on a $250,000 bond following her Thursday court appearance.

