Milford Business Park Purchased Following Renovations

Milford’s Quarry Road Business Park has been purchased for $5 million.

Located at 260-284 Quarry Road, the park is an 83,580-square-foot flex property that occupies 7.7 acres.

LM Real Estate Partners acquired the property from ECP Quarry Road LLC, represented by Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial.

“Over the last two years, our firm implemented an asset stabilization plan,” Angel said in a statement. “This entailed identifying areas in need of improvement which included structural and mechanical upgrades along with parking lot repairs. Upon completion, we reintroduced the property for lease and once we achieved a 90 percent occupancy rate, the seller elected to offer the premises for sale.”

The buyer was represented by the New Haven Group.

Tags: Angel Commercial, ECP Quarry Road, Milford, Quarry Road Business Park