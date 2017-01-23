MassMutual Announces Changes To Executive Team

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. (MassMutual) has announced a group of executive leadership changes.

“These important leadership changes at MassMutual demonstrate the depth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills of our executive team, as well as the ability to quickly flex with the aim of better positioning our organization to accelerate our already industry-leading growth,” Roger Crandall, MassMutual chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am confident that these moves combine the right talent, leadership and innovative foresight to take our organization forward.”

Mark Roellig has been appointed chief technology and administrative officer, leading the organization responsible for the technological and physical infrastructure that supports MassMutual’s ongoing business and enterprise goals. In his new position, Roellig will have direct accountability for the management and oversight of information technology systems and architecture. Additionally, he will continue to be responsible for the corporate administration, real estate and facilities functions. Roellig has been general counsel of MassMutual since joining the company in 2005.

Michael O'Connor will become general counsel of MassMutual. O'Connor will provide leadership across all legal, compliance, government relations and corporate governance matters. Additionally, he will be responsible for administration of the internal audit and corporate compliance functions. O'Connor joined MassMutual in 2005, and in 2008, assumed responsibility for the corporate law and government relations team.

Eddie Ahmed has been named chairman and CEO of MassMutual International LLC and will be based in Asia. Ahmed, who joined MassMutual in 2015 as head of Human Resources, has more than 20 years of global financial services and leadership experience. Before coming to MassMutual, he served with Citigroup Inc., where he was managing director and head of human resources for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Susan Cicco will succeed Ahmed as chief human resources officer, providing leadership across all employee matters, including compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, as well as talent recruiting, development and learning. She will also continue to be responsible for employee communications and media relations. During her nearly 25 years at MassMutual, Cicco has served within insurance operations, strategy and corporate development, the financial products business and, most recently, as chief of staff to the CEO and head of communications.

Teresa Hassara has been named to head the company's Workplace Solutions business, which partners with intermediaries to deliver workplace benefits – from retirement plans to voluntary protection offerings – through employers across the country. Hassara comes to MassMutual from TIAA, where she was president of the institutional retirement business and a member of its corporate executive management team.

