Like Father, Like Son

Name: Carl Lantz III

Title: Realtor, RE/MAX

Age: 43

Experience: 13 years

Carl Lantz started his professional life as a professional chef, a career he says is one of the few that forces people to work longer, later hours than real estate does. Upon his transition to real estate, Lantz followed in his father’s footsteps, which is something of a family tradition. Carl “Bing” Lantz Sr. ran a third-generation family business for many years before getting into real estate. Both men volunteer for the Ski Sundown ski patrol, they work together, share a name and are the only father-son combo who have both served as president the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR).

Q: What did you do before you got into real estate?

A: I was a chef. Through college and post-college I always had jobs in restaurants and I pursued that for a while. In a way I’m still a chef – for my family.

My father encouraged me to get into real estate. It was the early 2000s. He was very busy and I was getting more involved with my girlfriend, Stefanie, who is now my wife. Realtors complain about the hours they work, but it’s much worse in the restaurant business and the better you are, the worse the hours get. I started as my Dad’s assistant and we quickly became peers. He showed me how to do it right and now that he’s slowing down a little, he’s sort of my assistant now, my backup. He has his own clients too. For me, working at RE/MAX was a lucky hit. They generally don’t hire new agents, but there are a few agents in our office who are family and work as teams. We’re a family-oriented office. My Dad gave me a big leg up. You have to have someone show you the ropes.

Q: Is it ever difficult working with your father?

A: Growing up I was always close with my dad. I never would have guessed I’d have wound up working with him, though. He tells me like it is, but it’s always been constructive criticism. He’s been a positive influence on my business and on me. He’d probably say he learns more from me than I’ve learned from him. I’ve certainly helped him with technology, but I feel like him teaching me about how important relationships are has been one of those things technology can’t do on its own.

Q: So you had a few years under your belt when the mortgage crisis hit?

A: Things were on their way up when I got into it and I had four to five good years before the downturn came. That was definitely tough. Those of us who survived were definitely working much harder for our commissions. Short sales, foreclosures, instability, having deals fall apart, you had to be persistent for sure.

Q: What is the market like now?

A: I’d say we’re not better yet. We’re getting better, but it’s not anywhere near back to peak. This year was a great year. Not my best, but up there. I think the market is going up and those of us who are really dialed-in are doing well. There’s always opportunity and the last couple of years have been filled with that. I tell buyers to watch the interest rates and I’m concerned over FHA mortgage insurance. Affordability is a huge piece of the pie. The median sale price of a single-family home in Hartford County, according to MLS data, was up to $215,000, and I think sales are up. I find the lower and middle sections of the market are kind of flush. There are good opportunities in the upper end. Prices on higher-end homes haven’t bounced back yet.

Q: What is something that people just don’t get about Realtors?

A: People don’t understand buyer and seller agency. As new buyers get into the process, they’re looking on Realtor.com or Trulia or Zillow and they expect that if they see something they like and contact the agent, they will be talking to the listing agent. What they’re not realizing is often times they’re not. Those leads are up for grabs for lots of people. I have a document I created about the benefits of having a buyer agent. As a buyer’s agent you have their fiduciary interest in mind. That’s the thing people don’t get.

Q: How did you get involved with GHAR?

A: From day one, my father encouraged me to join so I’d know what’s going on in our industry and the association. Within a year I was already volunteering on committees. It was probably four or five years later that I served my first term on the board of directors. And now, I’m lucky enough to be president. I absolutely encourage new agents and experienced agents to join [GHAR]. It’s so valuable just having more knowledge of the market and what’s going on besides statistics. It’s really important to be involved politically. Knowing what could come down the pike as far as increased costs to buy or sell. As thing have changed statewide and nationwide it’s vital to be able to advise your clients correctly. It’s very important to be involved. There’s more to our business than just selling real estate.

Q: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A: Ski, outdoors stuff. I have two kids. My daughter Callie is 11 and my son Flynn is 9. My lovely wife Stefanie is an artist and my biggest supporter. I love spending time with them, traveling and cooking together.

Lantz’s Top Five Family Activities:

Visit Mystic Lake, Lake Winnipesaukee and Block Island. Take a family hike with our dog. Cook a new recipe for dinner together. Family trip to the movies. A summertime trip to the Coventry farmer’s market.

