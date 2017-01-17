Home Health Agency Agrees To Settle False Claims Acts Allegations For $5.25M

A Connecticut home health agency and its owners have agreed to pay $5.25 million to resolve allegations that they violated the federal and state False Claims Acts.

Family Care Visiting Nurse, Home Care Agency LLC (Family Care VNA), David A. Krett and Rita C. Krett, owners of Family Care VNA, entered the settlement. Family Care VNA has offices in Stratford, Woodbridge, Norwalk and Meriden and provides home health services in Fairfield, New Haven, Hartford and Middlesex counties.

The allegations against Family Care VNA involve fraudulent billing to Medicaid for certain home health services. The services in question included 60-day assessments, which in accordance with the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System, must be performed by a registered nurse.

It is alleged that Family Care VNA regularly billed those codes when a registered nurse did not provide the assessments as required by Medicaid. Additionally, it is alleged Family Care VNA and its owners, submitted claims to Medicaid for patients who were or may have been dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, without first following required procedures for submitting claims to Medicare.

To settle allegations under the federal and state False Claims Acts, Family Care VNA, David Krett and Rita Krett have paid more than $5.25 million, which covers the time period from Jan. 1, 2009, through April 30, 2016. Family Care, VNA, David Krett and Rita Krett also have entered into a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

