First County Bank Adds Mortgage Loan Originator To Roster

First County Bank announced the recent addition of Elizabeth Canizares-Brucker to the bank’s residential lending division as a mortgage loan originator.

Canizares-Brucker brings experience in all aspects of origination and helps guide borrowers through the loan process. She specializes in helping first-time homebuyers, as well as working with customers in the luxury home market. She has been involved in the residential mortgage industry since 2002. Prior to joining First County Bank, Canizares-Brucker worked as a mortgage lender.

