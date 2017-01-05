Different Hats, Different Perspectives

Scott Franklin

Title: Founder, Scott B. Franklin & Assoc.

Age: 60

Experience: 34 years

When West Hartford attorney Scott Franklin represents clients in real estate matters, he brings added perspectives to the negotiating table beyond his legal background: that of an office building owner familiar with a landlord’s role; the son of a record store chain founder who operated stores from Philadelphia to western Massachusetts; and that of a former town official who’s reviewed development proposals. Outside the office, he’s active as chairman of the town’s bicycle advisory committee, which is working to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Q: Was law your first career?

A: Yes. I grew up in a family which owned a chain of retail stores, and I bucked the trend. The chain was Al Franklin’s Musical World, which was a big record and CD store in the Hartford Civic Center mall, and in Greenwich and Holyoke. The Greenwich store (clientele) was more the rich and famous, and the Hartford store was more small sales. My father was an executive vice president of Sam Goody’s and he started his own chain in Philadelphia, and we moved up here when I was in college. When the civic center mall opened in 1975 they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. They built the store for him and gave him a turnkey.

Q: What types of real estate transactions kept you busiest in 2016?

A: There hasn’t been a ton of commercial stuff that we’ve seen, outside of the city of Hartford. There’s been changes in residential with TRID and that completely changed the climate out there. Anytime you get new regulations, it forces a lot of people out of the industry, some of whom shouldn’t have been in it. To that extent, it’s really a game-changer.

There’s also been a rise in cybercrimes in the legal side of real estate, with email hacking and things like that. They tried to get brokers and law firms to wire funds to an incorrect account that doesn’t belong to the client. We’ve had to make a lot of changes in that regard with insurance to cover what could happen and the way we do business.

On the transaction side, we do a lot of zoning work, and you kind of have to do it in the town where you live or practice.

Q: How does your ownership of an office building give you insights when representing clients?

A: Frankly, one of the reasons I did that was to get into the head of a landlord. When I’m negotiating a lease, I know how the landlord thinks because I am one. And I know what the landlord should do.

Q: What are some of the key negotiation points in leases in the current market?

A: We’re still going back and forth between triple-net and modified gross (leases). Every landlord wants a triple-net lease, but you’ve got to judge your market. Retail is typically triple-net if they can get it, but it’s all supply and demand. If you’ve got to lease it, you’ve got to be competitive.

Q: How long were you a Zoning Board of Appeals member?

A: About 12 years. I couldn’t appear before the town of West Hartford (as an attorney) because it was a conflict of interest. But I learned a lot and have used it since then. Just like being a landlord, being on the board for 12 years, you know how the board thinks and how they make decisions.

Q: What are your top priorities as chairman of the bicycle advisory committee?

A: We’re doing a lot of good things for bicyclists and pedestrians. We’ve got more bike lanes and parking than we used to. The town implemented a “Complete Streets” policy which dedicates itself to funding bike lanes. Our big project is on North Main Street, doing traffic calming on a 2.2-mile stretch of four-lane highway cutting through a residential district. We’re hoping to make it three lanes with a center turning lane and bike lanes on both shoulders. Right now, you can’t ride a bike down North Main Street. You’re taking your life in your hands. The initial estimate we got from the consultants was about $75,000. It’s a paint job, basically. You paint the white lines black, and you paint new lines over that.

Franklin’s Five Favorite Connecticut Bike Routes:

The Peoples State Forest in Riverton and around the Barkhamsted Reservoir The High-Low Ride in Glastonbury which goes up to the orchards and down to the Connecticut River The Collinsville loop, which starts and ends in Simsbury and goes through the center of Collinsville down New Road along the Farmington River The Farmington Rails-to-Trails ride from Farmington to the Massachusetts border The Ledyard to Watch Hill, Rhode Island route through North Stonington, Westerly and Mystic

