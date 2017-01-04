Developer Obtains Construction Financing For Senior Housing In Stamford

Norwood, Massachusetts-based LCB Senior Living LLC has obtained $23.3 million in construction financing from M&T Bank for its 13th senior housing development since 2013.

The 5-story Residence at Stony Ford complex in Stamford will be built on a 1-acre infill site in downtown Stamford.

Once completed, The Residence at Stony Ford will offer 79 fully licensed independent living and assisted-living apartments and 25 memory care units. Completion is projected in the second quarter of 2018.

Cushman & Wakefield’s senior housing capital markets team arranged the placement on behalf of LCB Senior Living, which is participating in a joint venture with Austin, Texas-based Virtus Real Estate Capital on the project. The Cushman & Wakefield team included Executive Managing Director Rick Swartz, Managing Director Jay Wagner, Senior Director Aaron Rosenzweig and Director James Dooley, along with Associate Caryn Miller.

Since 2013, LCB Senior Living has broken ground on 13 properties, eight of which have delivered, and acquired another seven properties in New England. LCB operates 1,607 senior housing beds with an additional 450 currently under construction and has an active pipeline of four additional projects expected to break ground in 2017.

Tags: LCB Senior Living LLC, M&T Bank, senior housing, The Residence at Stony Ford