KeyBank Names New Corporate Responsibility Officer for CT

KeyBank has named Analisha Gois Michanczyk as corporate responsibility officer for the Connecticut and Massachusetts market, as well as the Hudson Valley/Metro New York market.

Michanczyk will oversee the bank’s community engagement strategy in these regions, including Community Reinvestment Act compliance and the local execution of KeyBank’s $40 billion national community benefits plan, the bank said in a statement.

“Analisha is driven by a deep passion for impactful engagement and partnership that results in sustainable, equitable, inclusive and resilient communities,” James Barger, KeyBank’s commercial banking regional executive, said in the statement. “We are fortunate to have her in this role as we continue our long-standing commitment to responsible banking, corporate citizenship and community investment throughout the market.”

Michanczyk replaces LaKisha Jordan, who in April joined East Hartford-based American Eagle Financial Credit Union as vice president of inclusion and diversity.

KeyBank said in the statement that it has invested more than $783 million in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts through its national benefits plan, which includes support for small business and home lending in low- and-moderate income communities, affordable housing and community development projects, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

After joining KeyBank in 2018 as a branch manager, Michanczyk became a Key@Work relationship manager in 2019. She was promoted earlier this year to community and DE&I relationship manager, with a focus on developing new and expanding existing relationships with underserved and diverse populations within the Connecticut, Massachusetts and Hudson Valley markets. She is also Key4Women co-chair for Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Before joining Key, Michanczyk worked in retail banking management positions at Santander Bank and Farmington Bank.