Bankwell Elects New Director

New Canaan-based Bankwell Financial Group has added Darryl Demos to the board of directors for the parent company and for Bankwell Bank.

Demos, who was elected by the bank’s shareholders, was formerly the executive vice president for Curinos, a global provider of data technology to the financial services industry, the bank said in a statement. Prior to Curinos, he was the general manager at both Novantas, where he also served as a board member, and Verint, a global technology and data company. He was the founder and CEO of Demos Solutions, which was purchased by Verint in 2006. Demos began his career at KPMG, working in the audit and consulting divisions.

“We are excited to welcome Darryl to Bankwell’s Board of Directors,” Bankwell’s CEO Chris Gruseke said in the statement. “Darryl’s vast experience as an advisor to the banking industry, coupled with his technology and financial experience, make him an ideal addition to our board.”

Bankwell has about $2.5 billion in assets and 10 branches in Fairfield and New Haven counties.